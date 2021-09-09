$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

MANH traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,444. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

