$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

MANH traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,444. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.