-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ CALM traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 567,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.72 and a beta of -0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,984,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

