$0.76 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.70. Comcast posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 707,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,214,514. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

