$0.99 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.97. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,897. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

