$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Qorvo by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 50.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $6,851,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo stock opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

