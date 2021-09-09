$1.34 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,486. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,964,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,456,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

