$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $95.56.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.