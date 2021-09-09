$1.37 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 1,611,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,112. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

