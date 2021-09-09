$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.