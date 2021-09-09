$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

NOW opened at $653.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.82 and its 200-day moving average is $535.52. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $439.76 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,272. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

