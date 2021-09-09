$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,295 shares of company stock worth $8,706,954 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

