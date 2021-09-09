$1.60 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $260.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.06. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

