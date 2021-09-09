$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

NYSE:VAC opened at $148.97 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 152,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,473 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

