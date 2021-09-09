$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 298.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

NYSE:VAC opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 138,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,798,000 after buying an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

