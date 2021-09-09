$1.71 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $192.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

