$1.84 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,792. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

