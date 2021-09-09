$1.85 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.47. 496,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

