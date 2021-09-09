$101.06 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post $101.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Regional Management posted sales of $90.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $405.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.43 million to $407.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.85 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $453.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Regional Management stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

