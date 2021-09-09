1,206 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD traded down $18.52 on Thursday, reaching $1,585.53. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,529. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $945.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,613.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,498.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

