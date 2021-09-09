145,640 Shares in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Karat Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

