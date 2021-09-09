$147.38 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce $147.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.13 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $561.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MKTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.