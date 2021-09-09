$150.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report $150.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.98 million to $151.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $602.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $613.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

