$159.96 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $159.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.46 million to $165.35 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $522.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DRH stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 100,031.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

