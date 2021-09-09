1inch (1INCH) Price Reaches $3.12 on Top Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $562.54 million and $354.47 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00006655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00175212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045552 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1inch is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

