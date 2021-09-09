1irstcoin Price Tops $0.58 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $20.19 million and $32,019.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00150123 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

