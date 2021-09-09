$2.35 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $161.24. 268,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,152. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

