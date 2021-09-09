$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 648,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.