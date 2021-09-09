21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.