$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Devon Energy.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.
DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.
Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
