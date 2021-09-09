$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

