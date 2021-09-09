$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $3.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $123,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

