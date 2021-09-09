$34.57 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report $34.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.16 billion and the lowest is $34.11 billion. JD.com posted sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $149.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.35 billion to $151.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.19 billion to $188.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

