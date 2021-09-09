3,835 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.95. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,344. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

