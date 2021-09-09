3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGOPY shares. Barclays set a $8.71 price target on 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux began coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TGOPY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

