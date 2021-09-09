$4.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $4.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the lowest is $3.69. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $18.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

DE stock opened at $370.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.