-$4.10 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share of ($4.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($1.26). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($5.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($16.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.84) to ($11.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

