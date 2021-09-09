45,177 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 41.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.