45,177 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 41.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of eHealth stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $94.41.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.
eHealth Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
