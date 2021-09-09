$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $5.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the highest is $5.23 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 63.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $10,864,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

