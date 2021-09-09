500,000 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000. Marathon Oil accounts for 1.6% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 168,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,833,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.