$51.58 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $51.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.35 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $54.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $207.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AINV shares. increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

