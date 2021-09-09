$515.73 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce $515.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.00 million and the highest is $525.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

CVA stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

