$590.90 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post sales of $590.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.36 million and the highest is $615.20 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $622.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 231,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

