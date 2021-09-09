61,398 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,903,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 424,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 86,465 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 208,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter.

VIXY stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

