$640.64 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce sales of $640.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the lowest is $633.50 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.