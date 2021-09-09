6,403 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

