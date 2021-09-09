6,910 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,621 shares of company stock valued at $117,038,200. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $293.60 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

