$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.25 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $28.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $330.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 12-month low of $197.58 and a 12-month high of $333.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.