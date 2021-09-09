$833.52 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $833.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.80 million and the highest is $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

