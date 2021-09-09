$833.52 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $833.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.80 million and the highest is $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.