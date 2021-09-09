8,573 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $197.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.