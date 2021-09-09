8PAY Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $554,147.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00187362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.82 or 0.07412389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.00 or 0.99836214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.00 or 0.00770217 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

